Hamilton has 25, Blackston 20, Prairie View ends skid 110-80

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) -- Zachary Hamilton scored 25 points, Gary Blackston had 20 and Prairie View A&M ended an eight-game losing streak with a 110-80 win over NAIA Jarvis Christian on Friday.

Hamilton went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 7 of 11 overall and made all six of his free throws. Blackston was 10 of 11 from the field. Iwin Ellis and J.D. Wallace had 10 points apiece for the Panthers (3-11) and Dennis Jones had eight points and 10 assists.

Prairie View A&M shot 70 percent (21 of 30) in the first half with eight 3-pointers. Hamilton had 22 points and Blackston 18 as the Panthers opened a 59-32 lead over the Bulldogs, who shot 52 percent.

The lead reached 40 less than five minutes into the second half. All 11 players scored for the Panthers.

Isaiah Lopez had 12 points for Jarvis Christian.