Hamidou Diallo won’t return in 2021-22

Omari Sanfoka II: Hamidou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture, Pistons announce

Source: Twitter @omarisankofa

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hamidou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a left index finger avulsion fracture, Pistons announce – 6:48 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Frank Jackson (back) is not listed on the injury report for Friday vs. #Wizards.

Hamidou Diallo (finger) and Isaiah Livers (concussion) are OUT. – 5:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers is doubtful tonight with a concussion. Jerami Grant and Cory Joseph aren’t listed on the injury report.

Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson are still out – 12:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Livers (concussion) is doubtful for tonight vs. #Hawks.

Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson remain OUT, and Saben Lee and Luka Garza are on G-League assignments. – 8:51 AM

Rod Beard: #Pistons Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Hamidou Diallo (ankle) are not listed on the injury report for tonight vs. #Pacers. Frank Jackson (back spasms) is listed as questionable. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / March 4, 2022

Rod Beard: #Pistons Marvin Bagley III (sprained ankle) is doubtful and Hamidou Diallo (sprained ankle) is probable for Thursday’s matchup at Toronto. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / March 2, 2022