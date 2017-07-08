Hamels, Beltre lead Rangers past Angels 10-0

Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels walks off the mound after being pulled in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Cole Hamels threw 7 2/3 shutout innings and Adrian Beltre's three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as the Texas Rangers blanked the Los Angeles Angels 10-0 on Friday night.

Hamels (4-0) allowed three singles, two to Albert Pujols, and one walk. He struck out six, matching his season high, in his third start since returning from the disabled list on June 26.

Hamels is 26-6 since joining Texas on July 31, 2015, his winning percentage of .813 during that span topping the American League.

Ricky Nolasco (4-10) was rocked for eight earned runs in 1 2/3 innings and gave up back-to-back homers to Beltre and Rougned Odor. He entered the game with 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings that included his sixth career shutout.

Every run for Texas scored with two outs. Nolasco retired the Rangers' first two batters in the first inning before allowing three runs, with Jonathan Lucroy doubling in two.

Beltre's homer barely cleared the 14-foot wall in left field as he fell to his right knee on the swing. He also singled, giving him 2,977 career hits and 5,003 total bases.

Odor had three hits, matching a season high.

DARVISH NO-GO FOR ALL-STAR GAME

RHP Yu Darvish, the Rangers' only All-Star selection, complied with a team request to sit out Tuesday night's game in Miami since he's Texas' scheduled starter on Sunday.

''I think Yu understands,'' manager Jeff Banister said. ''How it's lined up and where he's at, we are worried about winning baseball games.''

SHORT HOPS

The Rangers wore blue jerseys to honor the five law enforcement officers who were killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016. ... Angels 1B C.J. Cron started after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third big league stint this season. ... Texas INF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock with SS Elvis Andrus missing his second straight game while on the paternity leave list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: The rehab of RHP Matt Shoemaker was shut down following the diagnosis of posterior interosseous nerve syndrome. He received a cortisone shot and won't throw for 7-10 days. ... RHP Garrett Richards (right biceps strain) underwent an electromyogram on Friday and wasn't cleared to begin throwing.

Rangers: 3B-1B Joey Gallo (sore left hamstring) entered the game in the eighth inning at first base and didn't bat.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (5-9) has three losses and two no-decisions in his last five starts. He didn't allow a home run in his last two starts after giving up at least one in each of his previous 13 appearances.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross (1-1) will start on five days' rest. He hasn't pitched beyond six innings in four starts after being activated in mid-June following thoracic outlet syndrome.