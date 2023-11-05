Hamburg 'hostage situation' ends after 18 hours as suspect arrested

(Getty Images)

The hostage situation at Hamburg airport has concluded with the suspect and his daughter police said on Sunday, ending an 18-hour ordeal that had closed northern Germany's busiest airport.

The suspect was arrested without resistance and the child appeared not to be injured, the police said on social media platform X.

The car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was then parked under a plane, a police spokesperson said.

"The hostage situation is over," the city's police force wrote on X, formerly know as Twitter, early on Sunday afternoon.

"The suspect got out of the car with his daughter. The man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance. The child appears to be unharmed," it added.

The airport, which was closed on Saturday night, said 286 flights with around 34,500 passengers had been scheduled on Sunday. There was no immediate announcement on its reopening.

Police said the child's mother had told them the father had been in contact with her.