Hamas tortured hostages. But the Pro-Palestine left won't admit it

In Gaza, as the first hostage releases of Israeli civilians began over a week ago, online comments rolled in about how happy they were with their captors; how well-treated they were by the militants that murdered their families and kidnapped them. Some even joked that over the course of their captivity, hostages fell in love with their captors, giving them looks of affection as they left their custody.

The reason why the hostages looked so sanguine has since emerged: they were drugged by Hamas before their release, and were explicitly told to smile and wave, all the while as other members of their families still held hostage were used to guarantee their cooperation.

There is a PR operation at work within the terrorist organisation, and western apologists are happy to pick up everything they are throwing down. That willingness, and in some corners, eagerness, to grant terrorists good press isn’t just what blurs to Holocaust revisionism, it also endangers Jews still trapped within Gaza. This indifference to, whitewashing and even cheerleading of the events of October 7 is a reflection of longstanding international hostility towards not just the Jewish state, but the Jewish people.

As further information about the events of October 7 emerges, the full picture of horrors becomes clear. On Monday the New York Times reported, “Hamas has denied that its fighters committed sex crimes, which it said would violate Islamic principles. But ample evidence has been collected, like the bodies of women found partially or fully naked, women with their pelvic bones broken, the accounts of medical examiners and first responders, videos taken by Hamas fighters themselves, and even a few firsthand witnesses like a woman, in a video made public last month by police officials, who said she had watched Hamas terrorists take turns raping a young woman they had captured at a music festival, mutilate her and then shoot her in the head.”

Also on Monday, at the United Nations headquarters former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg hosted an event to spotlight the sexual crimes perpetrated on October 7. That meeting was necessary because it’s not just Hamas denying there were sexual crimes committed, but Western apologists, as well.

And yet, international women’s groups that were created in order to advocate for women in just these kinds of circumstances remain silent. On Tuesday at a press conference Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu switched from Hebrew to English to emphasise, “I say to the women’s rights organisations, to the human rights organisations, you’ve heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation — where the hell are you?”

The debate about and relevance of the sexual crimes committed by Hamas against Israeli women isn’t just limited to what happened on one single day, on October 7.

With temporary ceasefire abruptly over, those close to the negotiations are placing the blame on the fact that Hamas was unwilling to hand over the remaining female hostages. Hamas released the elderly and the younger girls; all that’s left are the women in their teens or twenties. The Times of Israel reported on the speculation as to why, “Hamas doesn’t want to release the remaining female hostages because it doesn’t want them speaking publicly about what they endured on October 7 and during their time in captivity.”

Similarly, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported on Monday, “State Department spokesman Mathew Miller says it seems that the reason Hamas refused to release all the women who it held hostage was because the terror group didn’t want them to tell what they went through while in captivity in Gaza.” Furthermore, on Wednesday, Julia Ioffe reported for Puck News “According to three senior Biden admin officials, Hamas is not releasing the remaining women hostages because, it seems, they have been sexually abusing them. One official said they think Hamas is keeping these women in order to keep raping them.”

It’s not speculation to posit that the same Hamas militants who committed sexual crimes on October 7 may have continued assaulting Israeli women still in their custody. On Wednesday, a doctor who treated some of the 110 hostages released from captivity told the Associated Press that at least 10 men and women among those freed were sexually assaulted or abused. The debate over these sexual crimes isn’t an intellectual exercise in just how evil Hamas is; it directly impacts the current hostage crisis. Sexual predators are holding over a dozen women hostage for two months; and women’s organisations and the international community can’t even muster a shrug.

Frustration over the plight of the hostages is bubbling over even within Israel. Representatives of the families and the Hostage Families Headquarters wrote in a letter to members of the Israeli Security Cabinet: “We have received solid intelligence that there are hostages whose condition has deteriorated and who are now in immediate danger of life due to untreated injuries or illnesses. We demand that you take urgent action.”

Since the collapse of the ceasefire, international attention has almost entirely shifted off of the Israeli hostages left remaining in Gaza. The silence of the international community makes them complicit in one of the worst atrocities in modern times.

