Hamas Officials Say Iran Helped Plan Israel Attack: Report

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Senior officials with Hamas and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran helped plan Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel carried out Saturday. During meetings in Beirut, IRGC officers and four militant groups supported by Iran, including Hamas, strategized for months ahead of the attacks—the worst on Israeli soil since 1973, according to the Journal. IRGC officials even gave the ultimate green light for the assault last Monday, the newspaper reported. Despite the claims, U.S. intelligence officials have said that they cannot corroborate accounts of Iranian involvement—though at least one anonymous European official confirmed Hamas and Hezbollah’s accounts. Israel’s UN ambassador indirectly blamed Iran for the attacks on Sunday, saying “The proxies of Iran in our region, they tried to be coordinated as much as possible with Iran.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Read more at The Daily Beast.