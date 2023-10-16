Hamas may strike during possible Biden trip to Israel amid security concerns — Politico

Biden may visit Israel this week

Hamas militants could launch a "provocative strike" during U.S. President Joe Biden's likely visit to Israel, U.S. news website Politico reported on Oct. 15, citing an unnamed official.

Two other sources said that Biden could arrive in Israel as early as this week. However, the trip may not take place soon or at all, depending on the security situation in Israel and the development of the conflict.

One of the representatives of the U.S. presidential administration said that Washington is "weighing" a proposal for Biden to visit Tel Aviv.

The recent visit of U.S. senators to Israel highlighted the danger that Hamas militants could be preparing a strike during Biden's visit.

A group of lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter when air raid sirens sounded. However, last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Israel without significant complications.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had invited Biden to visit the country during a recent phone conversation about the response to the Hamas attack on Israel. However, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson later said there were no new presidential trips to announce.

The United States has already sent two carrier strike groups to Israel. On Oct. 10, the first transport plane with "advanced" U.S. ammunition landed at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.

The United States is also urgently sending air defense equipment and ammunition to Israel, offering assistance in planning special operations and intelligence support for rescue operations.

War in Israel — What is Known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Hamas militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

Over 1,300 people have lost their lives in recent attacks by Hamas. Over 100 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered. So far, seven Ukrainians have been reported dead due to the fighting. Six more are missing, and six have been reported injured.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants may have killed approximately 260 people on Oct 7 at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Palestinian authorities say at least 2,329 people have been killed and another 9,714 injured in Gaza due to Israeli retaliatory attacks, U.S. television channel ABC has reported.

Israel’s Cabinet has declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war will be long and challenging.

The Israeli defense minister ordered a siege of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9. In his address to the nation, Netanyahu said that Hamas militants would be destroyed after their “atrocities,” kidnappings, and murders of children and women.

Hamas and other enemies of Israel “will pay a price they will remember for decades to come,” he said.

