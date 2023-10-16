Hamas and Israel at war: what we know on day 10

Hamas has demanded the release of “6,000 male and female prisoners in Israeli prisons” in exchange for hostages it took during its attacks on 7 October. A Hamas spokesperson said there were “about 200-250” Israeli captives in Gaza, contradicting an earlier statement from the Israeli military that said it had confirmed 199 hostages.

An intense US-led diplomatic effort failed to ease the plight of 2 million Palestinians trapped under bombardment in Gaza, with supplies of water, food and medicine all running out, raising the prospect of a humanitarian disaster. US media reported that Joe Biden was considering a trip as an already dire situation drastically deteriorated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Gaza faces an imminent public health crisis as the Palestinian enclave is “running out of water”. The UN agency said the lives of more than 3,500 patients in 35 hospitals in Gaza are at immediate risk, and called for the unobstructed access for humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Israel activated a plan to evacuate residents within 2km (1.2 miles) of Lebanon, the military said on Monday. It follows exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the conflict in southern Israel with Hamas. In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces and the ministry of defence said the plan had been approved by the defence secretary, Yoav Gallant, and included the evacuation of 28 communities. Residents will be moved to state-subsidised guesthouses.

The Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “There is a top national priority effort for the issue of the abductees and we are focused on this effort as a national top priority. The IDF is working around the clock to return the abductees.”

Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset that the nation of Israel was united in its goal of victory, while conceding that there would be an investigation into the intelligence and security failures that had allowed Hamas to mount such a devastating attack.

At least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and 10,850 injured since Israel launched attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said that Israel has killed 11 Palestinian journalists in its airstrikes on Gaza.

The UN relief and works agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has said there are not enough body bags for the dead in Gaza. Its latest situational report noted that Gaza had been without electricity for five days, there was limited access to clean drinking water, and more than 1 million people had been displaced.

The Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, said on Monday that the Israeli government had yet to take a stance that allowed the crossing between Egypt and Gaza to open. There was some movement of UN-flagged fuel trucks at the border on Monday morning, but despite speculation of a local ceasefire and a limited opening, the crossing has remained closed.

The UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday he would be travelling to the Middle East on Tuesday to support negotiations on getting aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip. Griffiths said his office was in “deep discussions” with Israel, Egypt and other parties.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has arrived back in Israel, his second visit since the Hamas attack. During a meeting in Tel Aviv on Monday, Blinken, and Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sheltered in a bunker for five minutes when air sirens went off.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it targeted five Israeli positions in northern Israel. The IDF said it was returning fire over the “Blue Line” that has marked the boundary between Israel and Lebanon since 2000.

Half of the hotel rooms in Israel are being used to house families evacuated from communities near the Gaza Strip, the head of the Israel Hotel Association said on Monday.

The armed wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades, said it fired a “barrage of missiles” on Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. In a statement on Monday, it said the latest attacks were in response to Israel’s “targeting of civilians”.

Leaders of all 27 countries in the EU have called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all the hostages. The leaders will meet via video link for an emergency summit called over the weekend as fears rise across the EU over the volatility in the Middle East.

The EU announced it will launch a “humanitarian air bridge” consisting of “several flights” to Egypt to bring supplies to humanitarian organisations on the ground in Gaza. The first two flights will take place this week, carrying humanitarian cargo from Unicef including shelter items, medicines and hygiene kits, it said in a statement.

About 2,000 US troops have been put on prepare to deploy orders for possible support to Israel, according to multiple reports. The troops are not intended to serve in a combat role, according to the reports.

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, has called for a ceasefire, saying: “The UN security council must take action, and the major powers should play an active role. It is imperative that a ceasefire be put in place, that the two sides be brought back to the negotiating table, and that an emergency humanitarian channel be established to prevent a further humanitarian disaster.”

Rishi Sunak has said six British nationals have been killed in Israel and a further 10 are missing, some of whom are believed to have been killed. He described the Hamas attack as a pogrom.

Two British teenage sisters are thought to be being held captive by Hamas after last weekend’s attack on communities in southern Israel. The girls were named as Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, by a spokesperson for British families whose relatives are suspected hostages. Their mother, Lianne, who was born in Bristol, was killed in last Saturday’s atrocities.