Hamas Israel attacks: The international victims of the assault on Israel

The US National Security Council has said nine of the country's citizens have been killed in the attacks

A number of those killed during the assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel are from overseas. Here's what we know about the victims so far:

United States

Nine US citizens were killed, a spokesperson for the country's National Security Council has said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," they said.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities."

The identities of those killed have not yet been confirmed, while a number are also known to be missing.

Among them is Hersh Golberg-Polin, an American-Israeli dual citizen who has not been heard from since Saturday morning.

According to the Jerusalem Post, he moved from California to Israel with his family at the age of seven and had finished his mandatory service in the army this April.

Speaking to CBS, Israel's ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, said he understood Americans were among the hostages taken, although there is not a clear number for how many.

Canada

Global Affairs Canada, an agency of the Canadian government, has said it is aware of reports of one Canadian having been killed and two others missing.

Ben Mizrachi, from British Columbia, is among them, CTV News reported.

Mr Mizrachi graduated from Vancouver's King David High School five years ago and had been attending an event in southern Israel, the school said.

The agency said there are 1,419 registered Canadians in Israel, and 492 in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip - but noted this registration was voluntary and likely an incomplete number of its citizens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express his "deep condolences".

Canada has encouraged its citizens to register with Global Affairs Canada and has an emergency contact number available.

United Kingdom

An official has told the BBC that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing.

Nathanel Young, a British man serving in Israeli military, has been confirmed as having been killed. Two other British citizens - Jake Marlowe and Dan Darlington - are confirmed missing.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the music festival in the south of the country. He has been reported missing.

Bernard Cohen, from Glasgow, has also been identified by family members on social media as having been killed in the attack.

The north London school attended by Mr Young, who was 20, is "devastated" by his death, its headteacher has said.

He went to the same school - North London's JFS Jewish School - as 26-year-old Mr Marlowe.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of the UK's "steadfast support as Israel defends itself".

France

A French woman was killed and several others are missing, the French government said on Sunday.

An MP representing French nationals overseas, Meyer Habib, said on Monday that at least eight French people had been killed, captured or were missing.

The hostages may have included a 26-year-old man from Bordeaux who was at the Supernova festival in southern Israel, he said.

Thailand

Twelve Thais have been killed and another 11 kidnapped.

Another eight Thai nationals have been injured in the violence since Saturday, Thailand's foreign ministry said.

It said air force planes were on standby to fly its citizens home.

There are some 30,000 Thais in Israel working in agriculture, many near the Gaza border.

Nepal

Nepal said 10 of its citizens had been killed.

The country confirmed on Sunday that they were students who had gone to Israel to work and acquire skills in an agricultural firm.

An additional 265 Nepali students are also working on various farms, with another 4,500 Nepalis working as caregivers.

Germany

German-Israeli woman Shani Louk is believed to have been taken from the Supernova festival, and it is not clear if she is alive.

"My daughter, Shani Nicole Luke, a German citizen, was kidnapped along with a group of tourists," said her mother Ricarda Louk, in a video following the incident.

Germany's Foreign Ministry also said it had to assume that Germans were among those kidnapped by Hamas, and that it believed those people were also Israeli citizens.

Cambodia

The country's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, has confirmed one student has been killed.

China

A Beijing-born Chinese Israeli woman called Noa Argamani is among those taken from the Supernova festival, according to the Israeli Embassy in China.

The embassy has published a video of what it claims to be the abduction.

Brazil

Three people are missing and one injured.

The country's foreign ministry said on Sunday that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the music festival and a fourth was being treated in hospital.

Paraguay

The country's government said two of its nationals are missing, without giving further details. There are reports in its national media that a couple has been killed.

Mexico

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans have been taken hostage, but did not give further details.

Ireland

Kim Danti, a 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman, is unaccounted for.

RTÉ, the country's national broadcaster, reports that she was last seen at the music festival. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish Embassy in the country was dealing with it.

There is an Irish emergency response team and citizens are encouraged to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Tanzania

Tanzania's embassy in Israel is trying to trace two Tanzanian students who were on a business studies internship.

Ambassador Alex Kallua said his mission had been been in contact with approximately 350 Tanzanians around the country, most of them students.