Hamas and Israel agree to extend Gaza truce by two days: Qatar

The humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas will be extended by two days, mediator Qatar said on Monday late afternoon, as the initial four-day truce in Gaza was set to expire. More hostages are set to be released during this period.

"The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on social media.

Hamas also said it had agreed a two-day extension to the truce.

"An agreement has been reached with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days, with the same conditions as in the previous truce," a Hamas official said in a phone call with Reuters.

The initial truce was originally scheduled to end on Monday night.

Diplomatic progress

Over the course of the humanitarian pause and in weeks prior, Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in intense negotiations to establish and prolong the truce in Gaza, which mediators had said was designed to be broadened and expanded.

The initial truce was supposed to lead to the liberation of a total 50 civilian hostages, women and children, expected to be freed by Hamas.



