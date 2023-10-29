What is happening in Israel and Gaza, and what is Hamas?

Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and taking 230 hostages.

Since the attack Israel has been carrying out strikes in Gaza. The Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry says more than 8,000 people have been killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel had entered the second stage of the war with Hamas, saying ground forces had gone into what he called "that stronghold of evil" - describing Gaza - to "dismantle" Hamas and bring hostages home.

"This will be a long and difficult war," Mr Netanyahu said.

What has the Israeli military announced?

On Friday night, Israel stepped its bombardment of Gaza, while tanks and troops expanded their operations inside the territory.

An Israeli military spokesman said its forces were "operating powerfully on all dimensions in order achieve the goals of the war".

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared on Saturday: "The directives to the forces are clear: the operation will continue until further notice."

Hamas's military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it was ready to confront the "aggression with full force".

Throughout Friday night, huge explosions lit up the sky above Gaza. At the same time, Palestinian mobile phone and internet networks went down, cutting off communications both inside the Strip and with the outside world. The blackout made it difficult for ambulances to reach the injured.

The BBC's Rushdi Abu Alouf, who is in the southern city of Khan Younis, described a scene of "total chaos" on the ground on Saturday, with panic among the hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering there after being told by Israel to leave their homes in the north.

He said the Israeli strikes had been the most intense in the north, west and east of the Strip. One radio station's reporter in the north said the bombardment there was "like an earthquake".

The Indonesian Hospital in the northern town of Bait Lahia was reportedly struck, while people in Gaza City said strikes targeted several roads near Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the territory.

The Israeli military has massed tens of thousands of soldiers along the territory's perimeter fence, along with tanks and artillery. It has activated some 300,000 reservists, alongside its standing force of 160,000.

Hamas is thought to have about 25,000 people in its military wing. It also has a vast labyrinth of underground tunnels across Gaza, which it has previously claimed stretch 500km (310 miles).

What is the humanitarian situation in Gaza?

A desperate crisis in unfolding.

On Saturday, thousands of Gazans broke into distribution centres and warehouses of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) "taking wheat flour and other basic survival items like hygiene supplies".

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," Unrwa said in a statement.

"People are scared, frustrated and desperate," it said. "Tensions and fear are made worse by the cuts in the phones and internet communication lines."

The UN's Secretary General António Guterres has repeated a call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of aid.

"I was encouraged in the last days by what seemed to be a growing consensus in the international community... for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting," he said on Sunday.

But he added he was surprised by the intensity of Israel's escalation of bombardments - a move he said "undermined the referred humanitarian objectives".

Gaza's hospitals, which the World Health Organization said are barely functioning due to shortages of electricity and supplies, are being warned to evacuate, and some have already been hit in Israeli air strikes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to evacuate the al-Quds hospital in northern Gaza.

Rushdi Abu Alouf was told the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia had been struck. There have also been strikes on roads near the Shifa hospital in Gaza city, the largest in the territory.

Israel's military has said Hamas's main base of operations is beneath the hospital, a claim the group has rejected.

Map showing route of evacuation in Gaza

About 500 lorries per day were crossing into Gaza before the war began. But in recent days, an average of only 12 lorries carrying food, water and medical supplies have entered per day.

Unrwa director Thomas White says aid coming into the region from Egypt is "insufficient".

To date, just over 80 lorries carrying humanitarian aid have been allowed into Gaza. On Saturday, 28 October, there was no convoy due to a blackout in communications.

There have also been no shipments of fuel, which is needed to generate electricity for hospitals, shelters, bakeries, water treatment and pumping stations, and the sewerage system.

Israel refuses to allow deliveries of fuel because it says it could be used for military purposes by Hamas. It also says that Hamas is hoarding hundreds of thousands of litres of fuel that it is refusing to hand over to aid agencies.

The southern city of Khan Younis, normally home to 400,000 people, has seen its population increase to about 1.2 million since the Israeli military ordered people leaving in northern areas to evacuate for their own safety. Many families are sharing homes, or sleeping in tents.

However, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on what it says are Hamas military targets in Khan Younis and elsewhere in southern Gaza.

The UN's regional humanitarian chief has said: "Nowhere is safe in Gaza."

What is Hamas and what does it want?

Hamas is a Palestinian group which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007. The group is sworn to Israel's destruction and wants to replace it with an Islamic state.

Hamas has fought several wars with Israel since it took power. It has fired - or allowed other groups to fire - thousands of rockets into Israel, and has carried out other deadly attacks.

In response, Israel has repeatedly attacked Hamas with air strikes. In 2008 and 2014, it also sent troops into Gaza.

Together with Egypt, Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip since 2007 for what it describes as security reasons.

Hamas - or in some cases its military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades - has been designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union and the UK, as well as other powers.

Iran backs the group, providing it with funding, weapons and training.

Why is this happening now?

Hamas killed families in their homes in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza

On 7 October, hundreds of Hamas gunmen crossed from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel by breaking through the heavily fortified perimeter fence, landing by sea, and using paragliders.

It was the most serious cross-border attack Israel has faced in more than a generation.

The gunmen killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians, in a series of raids on military posts, kibbutzim and a music festival, and took hostages back into Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu said after the attack that Israel was at war, and vowed that Hamas would "pay an unprecedented price".

Given the resources of Israel's security services, it was astounding that the attack by Hamas was not anticipated, the BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner says.

It came at a time of soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

This year has been the deadliest on record for Palestinians who live in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which could have motivated Hamas to strike Israel.

Hamas might also have been seeking to score a significant propaganda victory to boost its popularity among ordinary Palestinians.

The capture of Israeli hostages is thought to be designed to pressure Israel to free some of the estimated 4,500 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli military says 229 people are still being held in Gaza.

They include 20 children and at least 10 people aged over 60. Soldiers were also taken hostage.

Hamas has so far returned four hostages, with the Gulf state of Qatar acting as a mediator for their release.

What is the Gaza Strip and who lives there?

The Gaza Strip is a 41km (25-mile) long and 10km-wide territory located between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Map showing Israel and the Palestinian Territories and surrounding countries

Originally occupied by Egypt, Gaza was captured by Israel during the 1967 Six Day war.

Israel withdrew its troops and around 7,000 settlers from the territory in 2005.

It is home to 2.23 million people and has one of the highest population densities in the world.

Just over 75% of Gaza's population - some 1.7 million people - are registered refugees or descendants of refugees, according to the UN. More than 500,000 of them live in eight crowded camps located across the Strip.

Israel controls the air space over Gaza and its shoreline, and has strictly controlled the movement of people and goods.

What is Palestine?

The West Bank and Gaza, which are known as the Palestinian territories, as well as East Jerusalem and Israel all formed part of a land known as Palestine from Roman times until the mid-20th Century.

These were also the lands of Jewish kingdoms in the Bible, and are seen by many Jews as their ancient homeland.

Israel was declared a state in 1948, though the land is still referred to as Palestine by those who do not recognise Israel's right to exist.

Palestinians also use the name Palestine as an umbrella term for the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian president is Mahmoud Abbas, also known as Abu Mazen. He is based in the West Bank, which is under Israeli occupation.

He has been the leader of the Palestinian Authority (PA) since 2005, and represents the Fatah political party, a bitter rival of Hamas.