Hamas is the enemy of peace

Israel is wrongly held to different standards

Barely a week ago, the terror group Hamas began its war against Israel with a vicious, indiscriminate surprise attack in which more than 1,300 people were killed, and more than 3,000 injured. Civilians of all ages were murdered, raped, brutalised and kidnapped. Their corpses were burned and mutilated.

It is the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out in the one nation created in the hope that there, at last, Jews could live without fear.

As the initial shock fades, the total depravity of this attack must not be forgotten. Yet too many seem unwilling to accept the terrible truth of what happened on October 7. That is why Israel last week felt forced to share an image of a baby butchered by the terrorists.

This horrifying story was one among countless others, which are still emerging. At least one of the elderly victims dragged into captivity in Gaza was a wheelchair-bound survivor of the Holocaust. The fate of these hostages is terrible to contemplate. Thomas Hand received the devastating news that his eight-year-old daughter Emily had been murdered by Hamas with relief, he told CNN. To be captured by Hamas, he said, would have been a fate worse than death.

Hamas, from its founding, has never made any secret of its dedication to the destruction of the state of Israel and the murder of Jews. Its charter draws on the notorious anti-Semitic forgery, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and dreams of the day when Jews shall have no hiding place from their executioners.

Yet for decades, politicians across the democratic world have deluded themselves that Hamas could somehow be tamed, or have sought to put its crimes into a twisted fake “context”. That was a devastating error. In recent years, Israel worked to give Gazans greater economic opportunity in the hope of peace, offering thousands of work permits to the inhabitants of the enclave. All the time, however, Hamas was preparing to strike.

It is now clear that, for Israel, there can be no peace with any territory that the group controls. Islamic State flags were found by IDF troops, left behind by some of the Hamas terrorists. As with the would-be caliphate of IS, or Nazi Germany, Hamas is simply a threat that must be destroyed.

This is a disaster for the Gazans as well, who live in a prison of Hamas’s making. It uses the people under its control without pity. It indoctrinates them in hate. It diverts their aid and tears up their infrastructure to serve its terrible ambition. It deliberately places its military sites in crowded civilian areas.

Hamas launched this war, which could only result in the deaths of many thousands of the people it rules. While Israel has pleaded with the civilian population of Gaza to evacuate the north of the Strip, Hamas has ordered them to stay, presumably with the intention of using them as human shields.

Israel has made it clear that its war aim is the destruction of Hamas and the recovery of its kidnapped citizens. This is not only legal, but the only possible response to last weekend’s invasion. The fundamental duty of any state is to keep its citizens safe. Some in the West seem to have forgotten why it was once necessary for the Allies to storm the beaches at Normandy and fight their way across occupied Europe. Israel has not forgotten.

It is, of course, right that Israel should observe the rules of war in its campaign. The horror it has faced would test the restraint of any power. Yet there is a double-standard employed by many of those who blindly accuse the country of seeking out death and destruction. Israel has given notice of its strikes and waited to invade, even at the cost of giving Hamas more time to strengthen its position.

It is Hamas that has tragically set a death sentence on civilians by burrowing its war machine deep among innocent Gazans. Yet recent reporting has often been ready to think the worst of the Israelis and to excuse the terrorists. For example, much has been made of Israel’s decision to put Gaza under siege, with no supplies of water, fuel and food. Yet almost no attention has been given to why this decision was made: because Hamas diverts civilian supplies to military uses.

Even now, Hamas could end the conflict by surrendering and giving up its hostages. Yet only Israel receives demands that it stand back from defending itself.

This is an ongoing war. From behind its own civilians, Hamas continues to launch rocket attacks on Israel. Most of Israel is within range of these strikes. Iran’s proxy Hizbollah could still yet attack from the north in even greater force.

All this demands moral clarity, not just from our political leaders – who, on the whole, have so far responded to recent events robustly – but from the rest of society. It is despicable that, even now, the BBC refuses to call Hamas terrorists. The cowardice of bodies such as the Football Association will not be forgotten. There was disturbing evidence of anti-Semitism among some of the protestors yesterday.

Israel is fighting, not simply in retribution for the heinous attack of October 7, but to keep its people safe. Its enemies have shown the world exactly what they would do if they won.

