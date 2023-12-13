Hamas co-founder Mahmoud Zahar and six others linked to terror group hit by UK sanctions

Hamas co-founder Mahmoud Zahar and six other people linked to the terror group were on Wednesday hit by sanctions by Britain.

The moves aim to target the threat posed by Hamas, cut off its access to finances and impose fresh travel restrictions on individuals linked to the group to disrupt its operations.

The Foreign Office named and described the seven as:

* Mahmoud Zahar, a Gaza-based Hamas leader and co-founder

* Ali Baraka, Lebanon-based head of external relations for Hamas who has publicly defended the October 7 slaughter of around 1,200 people in southern Israel and sought to justify the taking of hostages

* Maher Obeid, a political leader who has held senior positions in Hamas

* Akram al-Ajouri, the Syria-based Deputy Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, PIJ’s military wing. The PIJ is accused of also being involved in the October 7 attacks.

* Khaled Chouman and Rida Ali Khamis, who have channelled funds to Hamas through their Lebanon-based currency exchanges

* Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, an Algeria-based financier for Hamas who has helped run the organisation’s overseas investment portfolio

Mahmoud Zahar (AP)

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said: “Hamas can have no future in Gaza. Today’s sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will continue to cut off their access to funding and isolate them further.

“We will continue to work with partners to reach a long-term political solution so that Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace.”

The financial sanctions and travel bans were coordinated with the United States.

It is the UK’s second round of targeted sanctions imposed on figures associated with Hamas since the October 7 attacks.

They aim to show that individuals linked to Hamas will not be able to “escape accountability”, even if operating from outside of Gaza.

Around 1,200 people, including many children, were killed in the Islamic State-style massacre by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 when about 240 hostages were also seized.

Israel’s assault on Gaza to destroy the Hamas terror group has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians including many children and wounded nearly 50,000 since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden have warned Israel that too many people are dying in Gaza during its military operation.