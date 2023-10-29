Hamas calls Russia 'closest friend', promising to release eight Russian hostages

Mousa Abu Marzouk called Russia Hamas's “closest friend” - NurPhoto/NurPhoto

Hamas called Russia its “closest friend” and promised to release eight Russian hostages kidnapped by its gunmen from Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas political leader, said his officials were now looking for the Russian-Israeli dual nationals in Gaza after the Kremlin handed him a list of captives.

“We are very attentive to this list and we will handle it carefully because we look at Russia as our closest friend,” he told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency. “As soon as we find them, we will release them.”

Hamas has so far only released four hostages out of more than 230 that its gunmen captured during raids into Israel on October 7. Around 1,400 people were killed in the raids.

Abu Marzouk led a Hamas delegation on Thursday to Moscow, where he praised Vladimir Putin’s “highly valued” stance on the Israel-Gaza war.

Putin has blamed the West for the war and said that Israel should drop plans to invade Gaza.

In Russia, large pro-Palestinian protests have been held in the North Caucasus, which is predominantly Muslim-populated and poorer than the rest of the country.

The focus of these protests has been Dagestan, where thousands of people have marched through the centre of Makhachkala, the capital, and Khasavyurt, a regional town, waving Palestinian flags and demanding that Israeli refugees be evicted.

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Chechnya, has stoked this anti-West sentiment and blamed Israel for murdering Palestinian children.

“In its cruelty towards Palestine, Israeli fascism today is in no way inferior, if not superior, to Hitler’s,” he said.

Other regional leaders have called for calm and said that anti-Semitism has no place in the North Caucasus.

But anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise and posters and graffiti warning Jews to leave have appeared in towns across the North Caucasus.

In Kabardino-Balkaria, which has a small Jewish population and lies 30 miles west of Chechnya, a construction site for a Jewish cultural centre was set on fire.

Video footage showed thick black smoke pouring from the site in Nalchik, the Karbino-Balkaria capital. Fresh graffiti sprayed onto a brick wall below the smoke read: “Death to Jews”.

