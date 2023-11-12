US backs Israel over hospital military bases claim accusing Hamas of a violation of the rules of war

Hamas is using Shifa hospital in Gaza City as a 'command centre', Benjamin Netanyahu said - via Reuters

America last night backed Israeli claims that Hamas was using hospitals in Gaza as military bases, accusing the terror group of “a violation of the rules of war”.

As fighting intensified around several hospitals in Gaza, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said Israeli military assessments that Hamas was using them as “command and control” centres were correct.

Hamas and its supporters says such accusations are Israeli propaganda. But a newly relevant 2015 report by the human rights group, Amnesty International, also alleges that one of the hospitals, Shifa, once served as a Hamas interrogation and torture centre.

The Israeli military also said last week that Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, was connected to the so-called “Gaza Metro”, the tunnel network used by Hamas to transport fighters and weapons.

Medics and Hamas officials say that thousands of civilians are currently trapped in Shifa and other Gazan hospitals because of shell and sniper fire from Israeli troops.

Benjamin Netanyah said Israel was offering safe passage from Shifa hospital - Reuters

Yesterday, staff at Shifa said that 37 babies in intensive care were are at risk of dying because the hospital’s power had run out. Both Shifa and another large hospital, al-Quds, announced that they were suspending operations yesterday.

Mr Sullivan said that while the US had urged the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to minimise the risk of hospital patients being caught in “crossfire, it understood why the military was targeting them.

“The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we’ve had active consultations with the Israel Defense Forces on this,” he told CBS News.

But he added: “Hamas is using hospitals as it uses many other civilian facilities, for command and control, for weapons storage, to house its fighters and this is a violation of the laws of war.”

Mr Sullivan said America’s assessment was based on open source information rather than intelligence from the IDF, which has shared information about Hamas’s use of hospitals with Western governments.

While he did not specify what the open source information was, there have been several reports in the past linking Shifa to the brutal activities of Hamas’s secret police.

In a 2015 report, Amnesty said Hamas was using an outpatient clinic at Shifa to interrogate, torture and kill opponents, in what Hamas enforcers dubbed “Operation Strangling Necks”.

The victims were people accused of collaborating with Israel, or of working with the rival Palestinian Fatah movement.

Abandoned areas of Shifa hospital “including the outpatients’ clinic area”, were used “to detain, interrogate, torture and otherwise ill-treat suspects, even as other parts of the hospital continued to function as a medical centre”, the Amnesty report noted.

One Fatah activist told Amnesty he suffered two hours’ torture at the outpatients’ clinic, being beaten with a hammer while blindfolded and trussed.

The report, which investigated dozens of extrajudicial executions by Hamas’s “Internal Security” agents, also said victims’ bodies would be dumped at Shifa’s morgue so that families could collect them. Many bore signs of torture and multiple gunshot wounds.

Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, said at the time that Hamas’s actions were “spine-chilling” and “in some cases amount to war crimes”.

An internally displaced woman cooks while camping out at al-Shifa hospital - Khader Al Zanouin/AFP via Getty Images

In 2008, a New York Times report also said that Hamas militants posing as hospital orderlies shot an alleged collaborator in the hospital as he lay on a stretcher. Five others were murdered the same way in the previous 24 hours, the report alleged.

Last night Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, doubled down on his own claims that Hamas was using hospitals’ civilian populations as human shields. The IDF, he said, had offered fuel to Shifa and safe evacuation routes out for staff and patients, but Hamas was “doing everything in its power to keep them in harm’s way.”

“We’ve called to evacuate all the patients from Shifa, and 100 or so have already been evacuated,” he told CNN. “There’s no reason why we can’t just take the patients out of there.”

Pointing out that Hamas still held 239 Israelis hostage, he also asked rhetorically what America would do if faced with a similar situation. “It would take all its force and go after these killers,” he said. “And what if these killers embed themselves in hospitals and schools?”

The IDF later said it attempted to supply Shifa with 300 litres of fuel but Hamas prevented the hospital from receiving it. The fuel was left in jerry cans near the hospital, in co-ordination with staff, but Hamas the IDF said it received “evidence” that Hamas officials had stepped in to stop the delivery.

The IDF has already been involved in organising evacuations at two other hospitals, Nasser and Rantisi, co-ordinating safe passage via talks between hospital officials and IDF Arabic language speakers. It also offered yesterday to evacuate the 37 babies from Shifa, following reports from medics that three other infants had already died.

“We lost electricity to the main ICU and to the neonatal ICU,” said Dr Marwan Abusada, head of surgery at Shifa hospital. “It is a very dangerous, very critical situation.”

Major Libby Weiss, an Israeli military spokesman, told the BBC: “The IDF is not targeting the Shifa hospital. We are responding to fire that is being launched by Hamas adjacent to the hospital, which I think just symbolizes the disregard that Hamas has certainly for hospitals and other civilian areas.”

'The situation is catastrophic,' said Dr Naim at al-Shifa hospital - KHADER AL ZANOUN/AFP via Getty Images

Doctors at Shifa, however, said that Israeli troops were opening fire on anyone who came and went, and that a mass grave was being dug in the precincts as refrigerators in the hospital morgue no longer had power.

In a message to the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians, Dr Marwan Abusada, head surgeon at Shifa, said: “No one can get in or out. People who tried to evacuate this morning were shot at in the streets and some were killed.”

A hospital engineer, he added, was shot in the neck while trying to repair the electricity supply to the intensive care unit.

Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British Palestinian doctor working at the nearby Ahli Arab Hospital, said that his own facility was now “the only hospital in Gaza City” that was functioning.

“We have over 500 wounded, but we’re only 3 surgeons, 2 anaesthetists and 2 operating rooms,” he said in a voice message to the Telegraph. “We don’t have an X-ray technician, we don’t have access to blood. We don’t have any ketamine.”

On Sunday, a Palestinian official said Hamas had suspended negotiations on releasing hostages because of Israel’s activities around Shifa hospital.

Mr Netanyahu separately told NBC news that a deal could be afoot, but declined to provide details for fear of jeopardising the talks.

Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said that 13 people died in an Israeli air strike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.