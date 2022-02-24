Halyna Hutchins: Husband reveals anger with Alec Baldwin over shooting

The late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pictured in 2019

The husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has said it is "absurd" that producer Alec Baldwin is not taking responsibility for her death.

Matt Hutchins told NBC's Today he felt "angry" seeing the actor talk publicly about his wife's death.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of his movie Rust in October, after a prop gun Mr Baldwin was holding discharged.

He told another US network ABC, he felt sadness, not guilt, and "could not say who" was responsible for her death.

Mr Hutchins said: "I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.

"The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me."

Mr Baldwin - the Western film's star and co-producer - had been practising drawing the gun and pointing it at the camera when it fired a single live round. Ms Hutchins, who was setting up for the next scene, was hit in the chest.

The film's director Joel Souza was also hit in the shoulder but survived.

The actor has said he was pointing the gun at Ms Hutchins at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

Alec Baldwin is a Hollywood actor and producer

Cases are being brought by Hutchins' family, as well as script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and head of lighting Serge Svetnoy.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins family alleged that the actor "recklessly shot and killed" her.

He is one of several defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit. Other defendants named include assistant director David Halls, armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and prop master Sarah Zachry.

Lawyers for the Hutchins family said she would still be alive if crew members had not cut corners.

Mr Hutchins, in the new interview, acknowledged that there were "multiple responsible parties" involved in his wife's death.

"Gun safety was not the only problem on that set, there were standards that were not practised," he said.