Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Hires Lawyers Specializing in Wrongful Death Cases

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has hired a Los Angeles based law firm that specializes in personal injury and wrongful death cases, a spokesperson for the firm told TheWrap.

On Wednesday, Hutchins hired the firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, along with lawyer Brian Panish, who will serve as the lead lawyer and who earlier this year secured a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of wildfires and mudslides in Southern California.

The rep had no comment on Hutchins’ legal plans and out of respect for his privacy will not be making any statements at this time.

Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of “Rust” on October 21 when a gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and fired a live, “lead projectile” that killed the cinematographer and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. In addition to her husband Matthew, Halyna Hutchins also had a 9-year-old son, Andros.

Other people involved in the “Rust” case, including the production company, assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have all hired lawyers in recent days and weeks should there be any criminal or civil charges filed in relation to the accident, and legal experts have suggested to TheWrap that the AD and armorer might be most likely to face criminal charges.

Reuters reports that Matthew Hutchins himself is an attorney at U.S. law firm Latham & Watkins.