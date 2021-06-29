Halve cap on international arrivals to cut risk of lockdowns, Daniel Andrews says

Photograph: Luis Ascui/AAP

Daniel Andrews has suggested that the cap on international arrivals be halved for the next three months to reduce the risk of further lockdowns and give the Australian government more time to increase vaccination rates.

The Victorian premier said further reducing the travel cap was “not a difficult decision” when compared with the pain and hardship that would be caused by extended lockdowns.

In his first radio interview after a four-month absence following a broken back, Andrews told the ABC’s Virginia Trioli that he had raised the issue at the national cabinet meeting on Monday night, and that the merits of a temporary reduction in arrival numbers would be debated at the next meeting.

“If we have to make a choice between more people coming here or reducing those numbers for the next three months, which will make lockdowns less likely – I don’t think that’s a very difficult choice to make,” Andrews said.

“The maths of that, the logic of that the pain ratio, a lockdown of a whole city will hurt many more people, many much more profoundly than saying, ‘OK, we’re going to halve the number of people who can come home for a three-month period.’

“It’s not an easy … no one will enjoy it. But I don’t want more lockdowns, I want to do everything we can to avoid that.”

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, also pushed for a discussion about hotel quarantine.

It’s based on the argument that the virus, and particularly the highly infectious Delta variant, is spreading out of hotel quarantine. A Delta variant cluster in West Melbourne last month was linked back to a traveller who stayed in the Holiday Inn health hotel in Melbourne’s city centre, although authorities are still not clear how it got out.

The Delta outbreak in Sydney, which has spread to Brisbane, Darwin and Perth, has been linked to a driver who ferried flight crews to and from the airport, but who was not vaccinated and did not wear a mask.

Andrews told Trioli that a reduction in international arrivals should be in place until a “critical mass” of Australians had been vaccinated. Less than 5% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

He said any reduction in the travel cap “wouldn’t be forever, it would be until we got a critical mass of Victorians and Australians, through the commonwealth government’s vaccine program, and we got to whatever the magic number would be, 70 or 80%”.

“And then we could look at it again,” he said. “But you compare a lockdown of a whole city or whole state, and the pain of that versus halving or reducing by 75% or 80%, whatever the number is the number of people who are coming back through hotel quarantine. In my judgment, there’s no comparison.”

Australia’s health experts have not said definitively what percentage of the population would count as a critical mass, or even when that would be possible, given supply limitations on the Pfizer vaccine and health advice recommending against administering any more first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 60.

It’s also unclear whether the decision of national cabinet on Monday to allow people under the age of 40 to get the AstraZeneca shot from their general practitioner, after a discussion of the risks, will markedly increase vaccine uptake.

Andrews said he thought the “vast majority of Melburnians and Victorians” were more concerned with the prospect of further lockdowns than with reducing the travel cap.

“If it’s a choice for me between less people coming back – and yes there would be pain with that – or locking the whole place down, that’s not a difficult decision,” he said.