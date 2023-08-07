Halton Producer Mohsin Abbas's Pakistani Documentary Nominated for Emmy Award

Mohsin Abbas, a renowned Pakistani producer based in Halton, has earned critical acclaim for his documentary 'The Accused: Damned or Devoted?', which has been nominated for the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award in the Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking category. The much-anticipated Primetime Emmy Awards winners will be announced next year, and viewers worldwide are eager to see if 'The Accused' will take home the coveted trophy.

With over two decades of experience in documentary filmmaking and a reputation as an accomplished investigative journalist, Mr. Abbas's nomination is a testament to his talent and dedication in shedding light on compelling and thought-provoking subjects.

Featured in the renowned Doc World series, 'The Accused: Damned or Devoted?' provides a gripping exploration of Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws through the lens of Cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The documentary delves into Rizvi's utilization of these harsh laws to stifle opposition and consolidate power in his bid for the highest office in the country. The blasphemy laws in Pakistan prescribe severe penalties, including mandatory death sentences for disrespecting The Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) and life imprisonment for desecrating the Holy Quran. Rizvi's manipulation of these laws and his ability to garner widespread sympathy creates a climate of fear, suppressing those attempting to advocate for legal reform.

Producer Mohsin Abbas expressed that 'The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?' represents a significant contribution to the ongoing discourse surrounding blasphemy laws in Pakistan. The documentary amplifies the voices of underprivileged individuals who often fall victim to exploitation by politicians and religious leaders pursuing their interests. It presents a balanced and nuanced perspective on the issue, fostering a deeper understanding of its complexity.

"This documentary has always been a personal aspiration of mine – to highlight the exploitation of religion in politics. The fundamentals of Islam are frequently twisted for personal gains, and voters are misled into believing what religious clerics dictate to them," said Mr. Abbas.

'The Accused: Damned or Devoted?' weaves together the stories of four individuals from Pakistan - two Christians, including Asia Bibi, who faced years on death row in a highly publicized case, and two Muslims accused of blasphemy. The backdrop of Pakistan's general elections adds a crucial context to these narratives, revealing the country's intricate connections between law, human rights, and politics.

Mohsin Abbas's dedication to advocating for human rights issues in developing countries shines through in his work. "I have utilized all my knowledge and experience from Canada to bring about change regarding human rights issues in third-world countries," he affirmed.

The producer expressed joy in sharing this prestigious recognition with his team, particularly Production Assistant Arslan A. Qureshi and Field Producer Nek Amal. He added that despite Pakistan's challenges and religious sensitivities, Arslan and Nek Amal showed immense courage and determination to contribute to this groundbreaking documentary.

Mohammed Ali Naqvi, the Pakistani-American director of 'The Accused: Damned or Devoted?', took to Instagram to reflect on the film's motivation. "We aimed to challenge those in power, especially those manipulating our faith for political gains. Creating this mirror for society, reflecting harsh realities despite the risks involved, has been like a dream coming to life. The Primetime Emmy nomination is an extraordinary validation of our efforts," Naqvi shared.

As the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony approaches, viewers and industry professionals eagerly await the announcement, wondering if 'The Accused: Damned or Devoted?' will emerge victorious and secure the prestigious Emmy Award in the Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking category. The documentary's impact on raising awareness about religious exploitation in politics and advocating for human rights makes it a compelling contender for this esteemed accolade.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter