Halton Police warns residents of home renovation fraud

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has warned the residents about a home repair fraud believed to be operating in the region.

Police believe these suspects may be intentionally targeting older adults.

The suspects are described as two white males with Irish or possibly Scottish accents.

Suspect 1 is 25-35 years old, approximately 5’9” – 6’0” tall with a heavy build and dark black hair.

Suspect 2 is also 25-35 years old approximately 5’9” – 6’0” tall with a heavy build and short light blonde or light brown hair. This suspect was also wearing a mustache.

In both cases the suspects had a younger man with them claiming to be a son of one of the suspects.

How does the fraud take place?

The fraud, the police said, involves contractors traveling door-to-door selling services that are unsolicited by a consumer.

The suspect will provide quotes with prices lower than market value and once a deal is reached, will request a large cash payment.

Based on complaints, initial work may start, however the work will be either sub-par or incomplete.

The police said that after this initial work, the consumer may be approached to provide more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project.

Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.

So far, the officers said, there have been two complaints with this similar mode of operation and suspects in Halton. Police believe there may be additional victims in Halton, as well as outside of our region.

The police have urged those with any information regarding this investigation to contact the Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter