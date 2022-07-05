Halton Police Seek Witnesses in Fatal Milton Crash

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Martin St. and Market Drive Monday morning.

A white Ford Focus driving northbound on Market Drive crossed the median and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra traveling south.

The driver in the Ford Focus was taken to Milton District Hospital where he was pronounced dead. HRPS's Collision Reconstruction has taken over the investigation.

They ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police contact the Collision Reconstruction team at: 905-825-4747 ext 5065

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter