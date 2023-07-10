Halton Police Seek Public Assistance in Eyeglass Store Robbery

The Halton Police have appealed to the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of an eyeglass store in Milton that occurred on June 22, 2023, at the 'All Eyes on Me' store at Derry Road.

According to witnesses, a male suspect entered the store and approached a glass counter housing a collection of coveted Cartier sunglasses. Without hesitation, the suspect began smashing the glass display, grabbing multiple pairs of high-end sunglasses before escaping.

The suspect, described as a middle-aged white male, managed to carry out the theft without causing any physical harm to store employees or customers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter