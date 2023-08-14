Halton Police Rescue Driver from Burning Vehicle in Milton

In a daring and life-saving operation, the Halton Police responded to a harrowing scene in Milton, where they successfully pulled an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle following a single-car collision. The incident occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am when police received a call reporting a vehicle engulfed in flames at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Philbrook Drive.

According to the preliminary investigation, a blue Nissan Versa was travelling westbound on Clark Boulevard when it suddenly lost control, careened through the intersection, and collided with a tree, igniting a fierce blaze. First, to arrive at the scene, the courageous officers were confronted with the urgent task of rescuing the trapped driver, who remained unconscious inside the burning wreck.

Without hesitation, the officers acted quickly and fearlessly to free the driver from his seatbelt and pull him to safety. The inferno threatened to escalate as the officers used fire extinguishers from their cruisers to combat the flames, successfully preventing the ruptured gas tank from igniting.

Thanks to their rapid response and heroic efforts, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and immediately rushed to the hospital. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner, expressed immense pride in his officers' bravery, stating, "I could not be more proud of our officers in this instance, as I am day in and day out, while they go about protecting all whom we serve and protect. But in this instance, in particular, they put their own safety and lives at risk to save a person who had crashed and was trapped inside a burning vehicle. Their quick actions to fight the fire while at the same time cutting the person free and extricating him from the vehicle undoubtedly saved his life. We all wish the individual all the best as his recovery continues."

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter