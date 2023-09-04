Halton Police Mark International Overdose Awareness Day

On this International Overdose Awareness Day, the Halton Police are shedding light on the dire state of opioid-related overdoses nationwide in the Halton Region. As the rates of overdoses and opioid-related harm continue to surge, law enforcement calls upon the public to take crucial steps to reduce the risk of fatal overdoses.

Year-to-date statistics reveal a grim reality: Halton police officers have been dispatched to over 270 known or suspected overdose incidents involving illicit substances, prescription drugs, or over-the-counter medications. Shockingly, nearly half of these cases have affected individuals aged between 18 and 34, underlining the severity of the issue. Tragically, 28 people from various age groups did not survive these overdoses.

Each of these overdoses is a preventable tragedy.

Inspector Dave Costantini, who leads the Service's internal Overdose Coordination Group, emphasized, "Ensuring the safety and well-being of those we serve is of paramount importance to us. We remain committed to an evidence-based harm reduction approach to the overdose crisis facing Halton Region, and we are here to help."

In commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day and as part of their ongoing educational efforts in harm reduction, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has unveiled a public service announcement across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and more (X). This video, also accessible here, tackles critical topics such as:

1. Recognizing the Signs: Key indicators of an overdose include difficulty walking, talking, or staying awake, blue lips or nails, pinpoint pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness, confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking or gurgling sounds, and slow, weak, or absent breathing.

2. How to Respond: Overdoses demand immediate action. Administer Naloxone if available and dial 9-1-1 promptly. Halton police officers and first responders are trained to administer this life-saving medication, having done so more than 60 times this year.

3. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act: Enacted in 2017, this law provides legal protections for anyone seeking emergency assistance during an overdose, including those experiencing it. No charges will be filed for offences such as simple possession or breaches of conditions regarding controlled substances while summoning help.

4. Safer Use: Never use substances alone or simultaneously with others. Always carry Naloxone, which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. These crucial kits are free of charge, no questions asked, at Halton Region Harm Reduction Services (Exchange Works), Halton Region Sexual Health clinics, Central Lock-Up, and most pharmacies.

5. Quality and Contamination: Due to the unpredictable nature of street drugs and the potential for contamination, it is advisable to exercise caution. Know your tolerance and use a small drug sample to gauge its potency. Given the risk of opioid contamination or poisoning, Naloxone should be employed in all suspected drug poisonings.

These vital guidelines and initiatives aim to curb the devastating impact of overdoses on the Halton Region community.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter