Halton Police Launches ‘Safe Start Campaign’ as Students Return to Schools

With the imminent return of students to school next week, the Halton Police have kicked off its 16th annual Project Safe Start campaign, aiming to instill the vital ABCs of road safety - Always Be Cautious. As road activity is expected to surge with the back-to-school season, law enforcement officials urge all drivers and pedestrians to exercise heightened awareness of their behaviours and surroundings.

In the days ahead, residents can anticipate an increased police presence and rigorous traffic enforcement operations around Halton schools and adjacent community safety zones. The primary objective of this initiative is to foster a safe environment for everyone on the roads, particularly the most vulnerable members of the community – children.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility, and it extends to safeguarding the well-being of our community's children. For 16 years, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has been using Project Safe Start to remind drivers about the significance of adhering to speed limits, obeying traffic regulations, and maintaining vigilance as road traffic escalates during the back-to-school period," highlighted Chief of Police for Halton Region, Stephen J. Tanner.

Chief Tanner emphasized that while students might be settling into their classrooms and routines, law enforcement officers remain committed to ensuring road safety remains a priority throughout the year. "Our officers do not rest in their commitment to road safety. We will continue our educational efforts and stringent law enforcement to guarantee that our community is a secure place for residents to live, work, play, and learn," Chief Tanner affirmed.

The campaign has a strong focus on three fundamental principles that can significantly contribute to safer roads:

Drop the Distractions: The campaign underscores eliminating distractions while driving. Activities like eating or adjusting the radio divert attention away from the road. Furthermore, operating a cell phone while driving, regardless of whether the vehicle is stationary or in motion, constitutes an offence under the law.

Control Your Speed: The Halton Police emphasizes that speed limits are not mere recommendations but are legally binding. The campaign urges drivers to stay aware of changes in speed limits within community safety zones, avoid tailgating, and adhere to all posted road signs.

Drive Sober: Highlighting the critical nature of driving while sober, the campaign underscores the severe consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Such impairment significantly hampers a driver's ability to react promptly and appropriately, potentially leading to grave injuries or even fatalities among drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter