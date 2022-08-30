Halton Police Launches eTickets Pilot Project for Traffic Enforcement

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has launched a new Electronic Tickets, or ‘eTickets’, pilot project in its 3 District (Burlington). .

Officers in the 3 District Response Unit, which focuses on Traffic Enforcement, will pilot the project, with the District Response Units in 1 District (Milton/Halton Hills) and 2 District (Oakville) joining the pilot in early fall 2022.

The HRPS expects to have eTickets adopted by all frontline officers by early 2023.

In a statement, the police said eTickets are digitally filled out, with the aid of a license reader, and printed from HRPS officers’ mobile workstations.

While the tickets (Provincial Offense Notices) have a completely different look, they hold the same weight in court as the previous format and offer clear, easy to read instructions to members of the public.

“For members of the public, eTickets just simply look different, but behind the scenes, eTickets offer many efficiencies and advantages to our officers,” says Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie. “eTickets streamline the entire ticketing process, meaning our officers can spend less time on paperwork and more time in the community focused on safety and well-being.”

The eTicketing solution provides officers with convenient pre-populated menus of common charges, and has the flexibility to enter less-common offenses and warnings as required.

The eTicket solution also integrates directly with the Halton’s records management system, Niche. The police said this means increased accuracy and efficiency in record keeping, compared to carbon-copy tickets which are hand-filled.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter