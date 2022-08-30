Halton Police Investigating Two Sexual Assaults in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA), is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male responsible for two sexual assaults that occurred on the Union Gas Trail, located between Beaty Trail and Trudeau Drive, in Milton.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the victim was walking a dog on the trail when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect attempted to engage the victim in conversation, then grabbed her hand and tried to kiss it.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 7:05 a.m., the second victim was walking a dog on the trail when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect attempted to engage her in conversation, then grabbed her hand and kissed it, and then further grabbed her by the face and kissed her on both cheeks.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male who is 50-60 years old. He is described as having short grey or white hair, is approximately 170cm tall, and has an average-to-thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Jody Dennis of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8975 or the CASA general line at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the police at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Meanwhile, police have urged victims of violence and/or sexual assault to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter