Halton Police Charges Three for Impaired Driving

Halton Police continues to prioritize road safety by implementing prevention, education, and enforcement measures and have charged three persons for impaired driving, including a man from Milton.

On April 15, 2023, Halton Police responded to a citizen-initiated complaint near Danby Road and Mountainview Road South in Halton Hills. After conducting an investigation, Orson Adjei, 43, from Toronto, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

Similarly, on the same day, Halton Police also responded to another citizen-initiated complaint near Walkers Line and No. 2 Side Road in Burlington, leading to the arrest of Robert Skipper, 31, from Kitchener, for operating a vehicle while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On April 16, 2023, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop near Martin Street and Mill Street in Milton, resulting in the arrest of Callum Delean, 22, from Milton, for having a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

It is essential to be aware of signs of an impaired driver, including driving at inconsistent speeds, drifting in and out of lanes, tailgating, making wide turns, passing without sufficient clearance, running stop signs or red lights, disregarding signals, driving too quickly or too slowly around intersections, and driving without headlights or with high beams on in inappropriate weather conditions.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter