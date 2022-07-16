Halton Police charges six people on account of impaired/unsafe driving

Halton Police have announced they charged as many as six people in different instance, who were found to be driving while impaired, or with higher than allowed limit of alcohol in blood.

Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Eastern Avenue and Mill Street East in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, Guillermo Araya (36) of Halton Hills was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

In an another instance, the police responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line in Milton.

As a result of an investigation, Maria Prollamante (35) of Milton was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On the same day, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street in Oakville.

As a result of an investigation, Andrew Gillis (29) of Brampton was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Responding to yet another citizen-initiated campaign, the police acted in the area of Yates Drive and Thompson Road South in Milton.

As a result of an investigation, Marek Baginski (40) of Milton was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Cornwall Road and Chartwell Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, Jasmin Oickle (29) of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Street and Brant Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, Lyes Belkaid (22) of Burlington was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The Halton Regional Police Service said it remained committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

