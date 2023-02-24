Halton Police Charge Two in Milton Shooting

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are investigating an early morning homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on Gibson Crescent at approximately 5am following reports of gun shots inside the home, after a group of suspects entered a home with an intent to commit robbery. They were confronted by the occupant, and a number of gunshots were fired within the residence. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and no identity has yet been released.

Police have charged:

The suspects will be in Milton Court on Tuesday February 21 2023.

Police are also looking for information on three outstanding suspects who fled the scene in a white vehicle, believed to be a Dodge Charger with a sunroof, and black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at: 905-825-4776. They can also submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via Halton Crimestoppers

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter