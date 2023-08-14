Halton Police Bust International Stolen Auto Network, Recover Millions

After an extensive investigation, the Halton Police Auto Theft Task Force has successfully dismantled an organized international stolen auto network, arresting two male suspects. The operation, which spanned six months and involved collaboration with various agencies, has led to the recovery of 45 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of approximately 3 million dollars.

The breakthrough came in February 2023 when investigators executed search warrants in Burlington and Mississauga, apprehending two critical individuals involved in the network. Sulieman Alhamarneh, 39, of Mississauga, has been charged one count of Fraud Over $5000. At the same time, Mohamed Sous, 47, of Etobicoke, is wanted for 21 counts of use of a forged document and is believed to have fled the country.

The trail of evidence initially led the authorities to a warehouse in Burlington, where they suspected stolen vehicles were being trafficked internationally. From November 2022 onwards, the Halton police officers worked tirelessly to trace the stolen vehicles intended for Dubai, UAE. They intercepted 35 of them before they could be shipped overseas.

On February 14, 2023, the Halton police executed a decisive operation, arresting Suleiman Alhamarneh, 38, and Amro Alkiswani, 27, both from Mississauga. The suspects were charged 14 counts of Trafficking in Stolen Property over $5000, Possession of Stolen Property over $5000, and Possession of an Automobile Master Key.

The success of this operation was made possible through the cooperation of various agencies and the financial support provided by the Government of Ontario and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. The Halton Police Auto Theft Task Force's swift and relentless efforts have significantly disrupted the operations of this illicit auto theft network, providing a major blow to organized crime involved in auto trafficking.

