Halton Police Arrests One in Human Trafficking Investigation

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made an arrest and laid multiple charges in a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation was initiated in June 2022, and as a result, investigators developed grounds to arrest and charge 29-year-old Andre Davis from Etobicoke, Ontario.

On August 18, 2022, a search warrant was executed at a unit in a large apartment complex in Etobicoke which Davis, also known as “Dre” or “Dre Stax”, was bound by court orders to reside at. However, upon execution Davis was not located.

Soon after, Toronto Police were alerted to a male running from the area and he was subsequently apprehended a little away from this location. A secondary apartment connected to Davis was identified during this incident.

This apartment was later searched pursuant to warrant by Halton Police investigators. Evidence was secured that the police says will assist in furthering the human trafficking investigation.

Deputy Chief of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said this investigation was another example of their Human Trafficking Unit's commitment to reducing trafficking networks and facilitating safety among victims and survivors.

“This is achieved with the collaboration of our police partners and non-government agencies. The Halton Regional Police will be relentless in our pursuit to apprehend those who perpetuate this heinous crime”, he said.

Andre Davis has now been charged with multiple offenses including trafficking of persons, material benefit resulting from sexual services, trafficking of minor persons and others.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter