Halton Police Arrest Two Mississauga Men for Auto Theft

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Auto Theft Task Force has made two arrests and laid more than 30 charges after an investigation into an organized auto theft network.

Last year in November, HRPS officers began investigating two suspects believed to be trafficking stolen vehicles out of a warehouse in Burlington. The vehicles were stolen from throughout the GTA and were later loaded onto shipping containers intended for Dubai, UAE.

Until now, 35 vehicles intended for trafficking have been intercepted and seized by police. On February 14, there was a headway in the investigation as HRPS officers arrested two men from Mississauga, namely Suleiman Alhamarneh aged 38, and 27-year-old Amro Alkiswani. They have both been charged with trafficking in stolen property over $5000 (14 counts), possession of stolen property over $5000 and possession of automobile master key.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing. The HRPS Auto Theft Task Force has acknowledged the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) for their assistance in this investigation.

Some of the measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen are that they can park their car in a locked garage, install an on-board diagnostic blocker, a steering wheel lock device and an aftermarket GPS tracking device. Similarly, people can also block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it or install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence.

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate these occurrences and if anyone witnesses a crime in progress or any suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighborhood, they should not hesitate to reach out. Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter