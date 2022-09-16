Halton Police arrest multiple accused in sexual assault cases in Acton, Oakville

2 min read

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested one accused in Acton and two in Oakville and laid charges after investigation of sexual assault cases.

HRPS officers were called to an address in Acton and following an investigation, arrested 28-year-old Magdy Ibrahim of Mississauga.

He has been charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

The victim in this occurrence is a female youth though the police refused to reveal any further details citing their ‘victim-centric approach to sexual assault investigations. Police believe there may be additional victims.

Arrests in Oakville

On August 31, investigators with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit arrested Zaid Darkhabani, 24, resident of Oakville.

He has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with release order.

A day later, Ahmad Amiri, 28, also of Oakville was also arrested. He has been charged with sexual assault.

Both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The victims in these assaults were adults and they did not have a previous relationship with either accused prior to the night of the offences. Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

It said in a statement that all allegations of sexual assault brought to the HRPS are investigated thoroughly and charges are laid when appropriate.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to that involving a penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.

The Police have advised the victims of violence and/or sexual assault to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support. They have also urged anyone with further information to reach out to the police.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter

