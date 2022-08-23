Halton police arrest man accused of stabbing group home employee and kidnapping a resident

Halton Regional Police have arrested a Quebec man after he allegedly broke into a Halton Hills group home, kidnapped a resident and stabbed an employee. (CBC - image credit)

Halton Regional Police have arrested a Quebec man accused of breaking into a Halton Hills group home, kidnapping a resident and stabbing an employee.

Police say they were called to the Third Line and 32 Side Road area on Saturday morning for reports of a stabbing.

They say a fight broke out between the man and a staff member after the accused allegedly tried to remove a member of his family from the home.

The man is alleged to have driven away with the resident before colliding with another vehicle less than a kilometre away at 32 Side Road and Fourth Line, where officers arrested him.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping and attempted murder. He was in custody waiting for a bail hearing, police say.

Family member unhurt, police say

According to police, the employee was transported to hospital with "serious injuries." The family member was not injured and was safely returned to the home.

Due to the nature of the investigation and relationships between everyone involved, police say they won't be releasing any identifying information or further details at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.