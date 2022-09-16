Halton Police make an arrest in a human trafficking investigation

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit has charged a male in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation was initiated in August, 2022, and on September 1, 2022, investigators arrested 29-year-old Ryan Gentles of Vaughn.

He has been charged with multiple offenses that include trafficking in persons, material benefit from trafficking in persons and sex services, assault, sexual assault, and others.

The police say Gentles also goes by the name of “Grizzy Gwop” and they believe there are additional victims in regards to this investigation.

They have asked anyone who has come into contact with Gentles, or has information, to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

The police have also advised the people to contact 911 or Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.if there is an immediate danger or if they suspect someone is being trafficked.

Signs of Human Trafficking

The police have notified a number of signs that can indicate human trafficking. These include the people not being allowed to speak for themselves, not having control of their own money or cellphone, suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number, being controlled by others and escorted at all times, not being allowed to contact family or friends, withdrawing from family and friends, providing rehearsed answers to casual questions, being secretive about their activities, showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc. having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family, and having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter