Halton Healthcare welcomes new members in its board

Halton Healthcare Board of Directors has welcomed the newly elected and appointed members to the Board of Directors – Robert Aziz and Karen McClure and the appointment of Samantha Horn to the position of Vice Chair.

Halton Healthcare is a healthcare organization that comprises three community hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Together, these hospitals provide healthcare services to more than 325,000 residents in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville.

Halton Healthcare is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors that consists of 20 board members. Eleven members are elected from the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville, and three are members of Council as nominated by the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville.

These 14 voting members have a wide range of skills and experience representing all three communities. An additional six non-voting ex-officio members sit as board members by virtue of their position of office or mandated as part of legislation.

Elected members are appointed for a two (2) year term and are eligible to sit on the board for a maximum of five (5) terms.

Robert (Bob) Aziz has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Ontario Municipal Employment Retirement System (OMERS) and the President of OMERS Investment Management since 2020. Prior to this, he was with Oxford Properties Group, the real estate arm of OMERS where he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel.

Karen McClure is a strategic advisor with expertise in both healthcare technology and health system transformation.

She has been the Chief Investment Officer of Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster since 2018 and prior to that held the position of Vice-President of General and Advanced Diagnostics and Director of the Office of Strategy Management at LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services.

Also appointed to a new role on the Board was Samantha Horn who will now serve as Vice Chair for a one-year term. Ms Horn is a partner in the Toronto office of Stikeman Elliott LLP where she has practiced corporate and commercial law for more than 29 years.

“Our Board members represent a wide spectrum of professional and personal skills and interests and are able to bring the communities’ perspective to the Board,” said the Board’s chair Richard Nunn.

“Robert and Karen each bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to our Board”, he said, adding that “I look forward to working closely with Samantha in her new role as Vice Chair and welcome our new members to the Board.”

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter