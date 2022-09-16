Halton Healthcare Extends Support to Community Palliative Care

Community Palliative Care Physician Groups (CPCP) is now offering its services across all three communities served by Halton Healthcare - Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills. Each of the dedicated CPCP Groups provide home-based care for patients with palliative and end-of-life care needs.

Aim of this expansion, the group says, is to provide support to patients and families at their most vulnerable time and deliver timely access to fully integrated palliative care throughout Halton.

“With these programs we’ve simplified the process so patients can get the compassionate care they need and won’t have to keep retelling their story at every point in their journey,” says Dr. Tarek Kazem, Palliative Medicine Physician Lead, Halton Healthcare.

Palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life for patients and the families of those diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. “Increasing timely access to palliative care at home is one of our highest priorities,” says Dr. Nathan Wong, Hospitalist Medical Director and Co-Lead, Milton Palliative Care Physicians.

Physicians can refer patients from across Halton into the program through a Central Intake process. This will give their patients access to community services and in-home services from a palliative physician, if their family doctor isn’t available.

Patients and families referred into the Palliative Care program also have access to a 24/7 helpline that can connect them to confidential counseling and emotional support services, including on-call Palliative Care Nurse Practitioners.

Halton Healthcare is an award winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals — Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Together, these hospitals provide healthcare services to more than 325,000 residents in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter