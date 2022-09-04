Halton to Begin COVID-19 Boosters for 5-11 Year Olds

The Region of Halton is starting its COVID-19 booster program for 5-11 year old kids September 1, 2022.Residents are invited to book appointments at one of the paediatric clinics across the region.

The Milton clinic is located at: 180 Market Drive. “The availability of COVID-19 booster doses for children 5-11 years of age is an important layer of protection, especially as children head back to school, and participate in more indoor activities,” Regional Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said.

Timeslots are available by appointment only. “I encourage parents and guardians to ensure your child is up to date with all vaccine doses they are eligible for,” Meghani added. Evening appointments will be available starting September 6, 2022. Halton Region has given 1,388,675 doses to eligible residents.

GO-Vaxx Bus Stopping in Milton

The GO-Vaxx bus will make another stop in Milton this weekend. The bus, outfitted as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be at the FirstOntario Centre for the Arts on Sunday September 4, 2022 from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm. Appointments can booked ahead of time through the provincial website.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter