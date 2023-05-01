Halton Afghan Community Ready to Welcome Afghan Refugees

The Canadian government aims to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals by the end of 2023 as it has reached a significant milestone by welcoming over 30,000 vulnerable Afghans, with communities throughout the country helping them to settle into their new homes, announced Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

The Minister added that the latest group of newcomers arrived in Toronto, Ontario, on a charter flight from Pakistan, including Afghans who supported Canada's mission in Afghanistan, family members of former Afghan interpreters, and privately sponsored refugees through the humanitarian stream. Canada's humanitarian resettlement program prioritizes resettling the most vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders, human rights defenders, persecuted and religious minorities, and journalists. The announcement said new arrivals would settle in various communities throughout Canada, including Surrey (BC), Toronto, and London (ON).

Although the government is on track to welcome at least 40,000 Afghans by the end of 2023, many still face significant risks in attempting to leave Afghanistan without assistance due to the lack of Canadian diplomatic or military presence. However, thanks to the collaboration with international partners such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and other countries in the region, many Afghans have found safety in Canada.

António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration, said, "The safe and dignified resettlement of refugees globally has been a central part of IOM's work for more than 70 years, and we are proud to be part of Canada's efforts to provide a new home for tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans."

As per the 2016 Canadian Census, 1,360 people of Afghan origin are living in Halton and 1,080 in Milton. All the Afghan community living in these towns is happy over the arrival of new Afghan nationals.

Talking about the Canadian government's commitment to resettling 40,000 Afghanis, Milton resident Darray Khan said: "Afghans living in Milton are part of a diverse community that contributes to the cultural and economic fabric of the region. Many fled violence and instability in their home country and sought a better life in Canada."

"Of course, I am happy to have many more people from Afghanistan in Halton," said Sumandar Khan with a smile. "We are very hardworking, and God willing, we will collectively make our recognition in the town and prove ourselves better citizens."

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter