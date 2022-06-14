Haltom City mom accused of using child’s fake illness to raise money on Facebook

Kaley Johnson
·4 min read
Photo illustration

A Haltom City mother of three is accused of faking her child’s illness and using the fake sickness to raise money for unnecessary medical equipment on Facebook, according to an arrest warrant from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Susan Reynolds was arrested in November 2021 and accused of medical child abuse based on allegations of falsifying her child’s medical history. According to a warrant served on June 3, Reynolds now faces an additional charge of exploitation of a child based on allegations that she raised money under false pretenses and used her child for personal benefit. The warrant includes additional interviews from doctors who treated Reynolds’ children.

Based on interviews with doctors, family members and teachers, Reynolds fabricated her children’s medical problems, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation. The situation in which a caregiver falsifies medical symptoms and problems in another — usually in a child — is known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

In October 2021, Reynolds’ three children — a 5-year-old son, an 8-year-old daughter and a third child whose age was not given — were removed from her care by Child Protective Services. She was booked into jail in November 2021 and charged with endangering a child and bodily injury to a child. According to court documents, she remained in jail as of June 14.

Medical abuse allegations

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office filed an arrest warrant affidavit against Reynolds in November that detailed allegations of medical child abuse dating back to 2013. According to the affidavit, Reynolds falsified her 5-year-old son’s medical history, had him on 23 medicines and forced him to use a wheelchair. According to the affidavit, the boy did not need those medical treatments. Reynolds was also accused of abusing her daughter through unnecessary medical treatments. In a nine-month period in 2013, Reynolds took the girl to urgent care 28 times.

Reynolds posted frequently on Facebook about her and her children’s apparent plethora of medical problems, and she raised at least $540 for medical equipment, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office affidavit. According to the warrant, Reynolds would also use her son’s false illness to get “front of the line passes” at Six Flags.

Reynold’s son and daughter had nasal gastric tubes inserted based on Reynolds’ insistence that they could not keep food down, would not take their necessary medications and had other gastrointestinal issues, according to the affidavit. In May 2022, one of the doctors filed an affidavit saying he would not have placed the tube if he had known the child’s actual medical history.

Another doctor at Cook Children’s Medical Center reviewed the child’s medical history and said in an affidavit on May 31 that the boy’s gastric feeding tube placement was medical child abuse.

Since Reynolds’ arrest in November, her children have stayed with other family members. Those family members say the children are doing well and are healthy, which contradicts Reynolds’ claims of debilitating medical problems, authorities said.

In January, a Tarrant County detective talked with the family member who had been caring for Reynolds’ son. The family member said the son had the feeding tube removed and is a healthy, normal child. Reynolds’ daughter is now staying with her paternal grandparents. She had no health problems and is able to eat normally without a feeding tube, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Tarrant County Detective Michael Weber also learned that while Reynolds was seven months’ pregnant with her youngest son, she asked a friend how to induce labor. The friend told her giving birth at seven months was dangerous to her baby. Reynolds went into labor later that same day, the affidavit says.

The three children also described being abused by Reynolds’ boyfriend while Reynolds watched, according to the affidavit. The children said he would force them to drink hot sauce when they misbehaved. Each time they got into trouble, the spiciness level of the hot sauce increased. The children said they all had to face this discipline, even the 5-year-old — who Reynolds claimed had severe gastrointestinal issues. At times, the children would throw up from this punishment, according to the affidavit.

Reynolds was investigated by Child Protective Services in 2013 and suspected of medical child abuse against her now-8-year-old daughter, according to the arrest warrant. She was not criminally charged and her daughter was returned to Reynolds’ care within a year. In 2019, a staff member at Cook Children’s Medical Center reported Reynolds again to CPS, but there was not enough medical evidence to confirm the abuse.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Stanley Cup Final preview: Lightning vs. Avalanche is the one we've been waiting for

    This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility. Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation. Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation. The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain. Right-hander Jerem

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.