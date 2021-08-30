Halt and Catch Fire: hugely underrated tech drama about dreaming big and failing bigger

Photograph: AMC

Halt and Catch Fire was a TV series that premiered in 2014, ran for four seasons, and went hugely unnoticed. That it flew so far under the radar is a pity, because its decades-spanning story about technological innovators, their successes, failures, and the friendships that pin it all together, is as compelling and addictive as any of the better-known “prestige” shows that captured awards and imaginations at the time.

Created by Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, Halt and Catch Fire begins in Texas in the 1980s at small electronics company Cardiff Electric. Under the guidance of ex-IBM whiz-kid Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) and company exec John “Bos” Bosworth (Toby Huss), a group of engineers led by Gordon Clarke (Scoot McNairy) attempt to create a home computer to compete with the industry giants.

They recruit a young programmer named Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis), a prodigious and fiery talent. Meanwhile, Gordon’s equally gifted wife, Donna (Kerry Bishé), begins the story by looking after their children and working a job that fails to recognise her worth. As her lack of fulfilment grows, she too is drawn into the project, which culminates in a race against the clock to be ready for the make-or-break industry convention, COMDEX.

Halt and Catch Fire charts the growth of an industry on the technological frontier. It traverses the early days of home computing through to the growth of the internet, at a time when life on the cutting edge meant explosive success or crushing failure. But it’s the characters, rather than the technological stakes, that keep you hooked. No one is perfect; every character is flawed, with their own strengths and failings. In other words, everyone feels real.

Joe is big of stature and ego, prone to manipulation and shady motivation; caught between family expectations and forging his own path. Later, he will metamorphose into a quasi-Steve Jobs character. Donna finds herself underestimated at every turn in industries that refuse to take women seriously, yet proves herself more savvy and capable than anyone. Gordon, possibly my favourite character, is frustrating at times, the voice of reason at others. He’s a bit of a dork and his laser focus on work can cause him to be tactless; he is at the top of his field but he also loves his family. Gordon’s skill and Joe’s business cunning is what kickstarts the whole story, as they realise they need each other to succeed.

Cameron is a prodigious talent. A punk, an outsider, a genius. As she grows into her gifts, she finds it hard to listen to others, but her work is the linchpin of the group’s success. She forms a touching surrogate father-daughter bond with Bos (Toby Huss), which gives them both a second chance at a relationship they missed.

Initially, Halt and Catch Fire’s appeal is as an underdog story, as a band of talented people go up against an unbeatable opponent. But once we’re invested it becomes far less predictable. Halt and Catch Fire is as much about failure as it is success, about what losing can teach us and what we will always be too stubborn to learn. The series takes its name from a computing term: a machine code instruction that can generally only be resolved by restarting the computer. It’s appropriate for a series in which characters continually find themselves back at square one – in their work and in their personal lives.

Music supervisor Thomas Golubić compiled Spotify playlists for each of the principal characters (which are still available), to help with their characterisation. This type of detailed focus, from the music to the trends of the era, gives an 80s authenticity to Halt and Catch Fire. The visual references and plot elements help too: Gordon goes to maniacal lengths to obtain a Cabbage Patch Doll for his daughters. Cameron and Gordon play Duck Hunt and spend all day trying to crack Super Mario Bros. Cameron works late into the night, listening to Texas punk band the Big Boys. These little details matter.

I found events in Halt and Catch Fire’s fourth season so deeply affecting, even after a second viewing, that I still find myself thinking about it in quiet moments. I love these characters for their friendships that falter and strengthen, and for their willingness to dream big and resilience to fail bigger.