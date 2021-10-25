Halston Sage To Star In The Indie ‘Abby’

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal Son’s Halston Sage is set to star in the indie drama Abby and is also on board to exec produce. Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce for Nickel City Pictures.

The story follows Abby, a woman who is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea — Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective.

Joining Sage as exec producers are Vitolo and Lederer as well as Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida. New Legend Entertainment by Meitav Dash are financing for the film.

Best known for her role as Ainsley Whitly on the Fox drama Prodigal Son, her other past credits include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.

