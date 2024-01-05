Who Is Halsey's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Actor Avan Jogia

Halsey and Avan Jogia appeared to go Instagram official in October 2023

Halsey and Avan Jogia are the main attraction.

The couple sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together on a date in Los Angeles in September 2023. Roughly one month later, Halsey, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and uses the pronouns she/they, seemingly confirmed her relationship with the former Victorious actor by posting a series of pictures on Instagram with Jogia.

They posed together celebrating Halloween with latex costumes and eclectic glam. “Thank you @luisdejavier🕷️🤍🕸️,” Halsey captioned the post, thanking designer Luis De Javier and the rest of her glam team. Jogia shared the love on his own Instagram, posting a few photos from the same night.

The news of their rumored relationship came roughly six months following the “Closer” singer’s split from their ex-boyfriend Alex Aydin, with whom she shares one child, Ender Ridley Aydin.

So who is Halsey’s rumored boyfriend? Here’s everything to know about Avan Jogia.

He’s originally from Canada

Avan Jogia Instagram Avan Jogia and his brother Ketan Jogia as kids.

Jogia was born on Feb. 9, 1992, in Vancouver, Canada, to Wendy and Mike Jogia. He has an older brother, Ketan, who is a music producer. He attended Killarney Secondary School and left at the age of 17 to pursue his acting career. Jogia then moved to Los Angeles with a strict six-month timeline to kick off the rest of his career.

“I like timelines and due dates. I think without a deadline that you really respect, you can’t get anything done,” he told FLAUNT magazine. “If I had come out here and sort of didn’t know exactly that I had 6 months to get this done, I think I may have mingled around here for a few years and maybe tried it. I need the pressure of something forthcoming to really kick it into gear.”

He played Beck Oliver on Nickelodeon’s Victorious

Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Leon Thomas, Victoria Justice, Avan Jogia, and Elizabeth Gillies in 'Victorious'.

Jogia is best known for his starring role on Nickelodeon’s sitcom Victorious. On the show, he played Beck Oliver, one of the leading eight teens who attended Hollywood Arts High School. He appeared alongside Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Leon Thomas III and Matt Bennett, while his go-to scene partner was Elizabeth Gillies, who portrayed Beck's girlfriend Jade West.

Victorious ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, but Jogia told Teen Vogue in January 2023 that he doesn’t look back on his time with Nickelodeon “fondly.”

“I don't look back on [Nickelodeon] fondly, but I do think it’s interesting to see just what it means to people,” he said. “It's touching, but also it's out of your control. I feel like I represent sadness for people because they can sort of look at me and be like, ‘Oh, right. I remember when I used to be young and things weren't so complicated.’ It’s like, I represent an uncomplicated time. Sometimes I think that I have a strong desire to keep that image safe for them.”



After Victorious, he starred on ABC’s Twisted

ABC Family / Courtesy: Everett Avan Jogia in 'Twisted'.

Following the success and subsequent end of Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Jogia hopped over to ABC to star in their mystery drama series Twisted. Created by Adam Milch, Jogia portrayed Danny Desai, a 16-year-old who was charged with the murder of his aunt. The series ran for one season.

He made his directorial debut in 2023

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Avan Jogia at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2021.

Jogia put on the director's hat for the first time in 2023 with the release of the thriller Door Mouse. The film highlighted the story of a young comic book writer, Mouse, who dances at a burlesque club.

He initially wrote the script when he was 23 years old from a “place of frustration” with Hollywood’s perception of Brown actors.

“This was born out of not feeling very much agency in the film industry, especially as an actor of color,” he told Teen Vogue. “I was looking to find parts that I felt like I could dig a little deeper into as an actor and train myself to give good performances and improve as an actor.”

“Good parts are hard enough to get ahold of, you know, regardless of [diversity],” he continued. “And then you ask, how many films looking for a brown man are made a year? Of those roles, how many see me for that part? So I was frustrated and I wanted to find agency, so I started writing.”

He also releases music

Avan Jogia Instagram Avan Jogia.

As seen on Victorious, Jogia's not only an actor but a musician as well. On Sept. 17, 2019, Jogia released Mixed Feelings: Poems and Stories alongside his brother Ketan under the duo known as Saint Ivory.

Before the album came Jogia's poetry book of the same name, which flourished into Saint Ivory’s first official release. He had the idea to create the album after his book tour.

“The writing of the album was also motivated by this tour because I was sort of like, I don’t want to just go up there and read poems,” he told TMRW magazine. “I wanted to give the [attendees] something worth that that wasn’t just a guy a couple feet in front of you reading some poems.”

Their latest single, “We Stay Cool,” was released on Aug. 31, 2023. “New @saint.ivory out now,” Jogia captioned an Instagram post sharing the singles collage-type cover art.

His rumored relationship with Halsey has been kept pretty private

Halsey and Jogia have been romantically linked since they were spotted sharing a kiss during a date night in September 2023. According to Entertainment Tonight, they held hands and embraced each other outside the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz. Three months prior, they were photographed on a vacation together in Spain.

Though neither the musician nor the actor have spoken about their rumored relationship publicly, they have shared multiple photos with each other on Instagram. In October, Jogia shared photos of the two for Halloween, with him dressed as a pirate and Halsey as a mermaid. A few days earlier, Halsey posted images of the two donning all-black ensembles and holding hands.

Most recently, Jogia shared a shot of him and Halsey seemingly backstage wearing low-rise jeans and midriff-baring tees. "🤘🏽🤘🏽," he captioned the the post.



