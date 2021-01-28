Who is Halsey's boyfriend? A look at her relationship with Alev Aydin

From Cosmopolitan

Halsey, 26, had the whole internet cooing yesterday [27 January] when she announced she was expecting her first child with a gorgeous pregnancy shoot.

Sharing the happy news that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin were parents to be, Halsey posted three photos for her 23 million followers with the caption "Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Sam Dameshek.

While the comment section was obviously full of fans congratulating the couple for their lovely news, some Instagram users were left wondering who Alev actually is, and how long he and Halsey have been together.

Here's everything you need to know about him and their relationship.

Who is Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin?

People say Alev is a Turkish 37-year-old writer and producer for indie projects including Netflix's Small Shots and Controller. Some of his other work includes Turbo and Joey, which dropped in 2013, and a short film called HipMen: Los Angeles. IMDB say he's 5ft 9", and his Instagram profile suggests he's a big film buff, thanks to screengrabs from Baz

Luhrmann and Martin Scorsese films.

Alev reposted the gorgeous pregnancy post with two red heart emojis on his Instagram Story, before commenting on Halsey's post: "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."



Halsey and Alev's relationship timeline

March 2019 - The pair have actually been friends for a while. Alev shared a throwback photo of himself and Halsey from a Lakers game in January 2019 almost two years ago.



"Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again - massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience," he wrote. "Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game. 🙏🏻" he wrote alongside the post.



Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images

June 2020 - The pair got matching tattoos. During a trip to Joshua Tree, Halsey and Alev got the word 'Seeds' tattooed on their foot, in each other's handwriting. Tattoo artist Amanda Owley told People at the time, "[Halsey] said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life.

"They got the tattoos in each other's handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do. They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one."





October 2020 - Halsey and Alev were are spotted out together while picking up art supplies in LA, but it's unclear when the pair officially started dating.

January 2021 - Halsey shares a photo of Alev on her Stories, saying she's "grateful" for him. To see in the new year, the singer shared some private photos of the couple with the caption, "Grateful for you this year and every year, sweets." She then wrote "seni çok seviyorum" which is Turkish for "I love you so much."

January 2021 - Halsey announces she's pregnant, sharing a post and tagging Alev in her bump. "Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," she wrote.

Congratulations, you guys.

