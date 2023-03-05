Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin

Oui, oui to this look.

Halsey has sealed her status as this season's breakout style star of Paris Fashion Week. Transforming her appearance at each show, the pop star has embodied everything from a punk Marie Antoinette to a futuristic grandma, while her attendance at the Lanvin fall-winter 2023 runway show could be categorized as French girl fairy goddess.



For today's show, Halsey stepped out in a sparkly sheer knitted maxi dress with a high neckline and wore nothing but a matching black bandeau bra and underwear underneath. Below her gown's hemline were a pair of black strappy sandals, and for a fantastical twist, she added an emerald green cocktail ring that matched her manicure, sparkly emerald earrings, and coordinating dark green eyeshadow up to her brows.

She finished off her glam with dewy skin, peach lips, and her dark brunette hair worn down and straight with a sleek middle part.

In addition to being a fixture in the front row at the best of the best fashion shows, Halsey also made her runway debut at Pressiat this week. Walking down the catwalk in a nipple-baring sheer leopard print bodysuit and a matching maxi skirt, Halsey referred to the experience as both "scary" and "exciting" while speaking with Women's Wear Daily.

“There’s nothing to distract you," she said of the difference between modeling and singing on stage. "When you’re performing, you’re focusing on the words and the songs and doing a great job. When I was walking, all I could think was ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip.’ It was like I forgot how to walk on the two feet God gave me.”

