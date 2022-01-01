Halsey Shares Adorable Video Compilation of Son Ender: 'Can't Wait for a Year Full of You'

Halsey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Halsey is looking forward to seeing what 2022 has in store for them and their baby Ender Riley!

The 27-year-old singer rang in the new year on Saturday with an adorable compilation of clips from their son's first five months of life over a remix of Bruno Mars' 2012 song "Locked Out of Heaven" and Adele's single "Easy On Me" from her new album 30.

"Can't wait for a year full of YOU!" the artist wrote alongside the sweet video.

RELATED: Halsey Posts New Photos of Pregnancy and Baby Ender: 'Long Nights, Full Hearts'

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed Ender into the world in July of 2021, six months after the "Without Me" singer revealed they were expecting their first child.

Earlier on New Year's Day, Halsey shared a photo gallery featuring various shots of their young son. "Long nights, full hearts. Happy new year," they captioned the post.

Halsey has not shied away from being open about their journey to parenthood in the past. In 2016, the musician told Rolling Stone magazine that they had suffered a miscarriage the year prior after becoming pregnant just before launching their career.

Halsey baby

Halsey/Instagram

That same day, Halsey took the stage for what she called "the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," later adding that they "beat myself up" over the miscarriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f—ing human being anymore.'" Halsey confessed at the time. "This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

Story continues

Halsey baby

Halsey/Instagram

Three months after giving birth to Ender, Halsey said in an October interview with Billboard that being a parent "makes being a musician seem pretty boring."

RELATED: Halsey Says 'Being a Mother to My Son Makes Being a Musician Seem Pretty Boring'

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they told the outlet. "He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

That same month, Halsey opened up about the guilt they experienced as a parent whether they are working or not. "I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations," they explained. "But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."