Halsey Says Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Have Produced Her New Album

Trent Reznor’s and Atticus Ross’ dance card with Hollywood filmmakers was apparently not so full as it looked. Halsey just announced that the recently Oscar- and Emmy-winning duo are the producers of her new album, to be titled “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”

Halsey made the announcement of her forthcoming album in a Monday morning tweet and Instagram post that contained no more information than the fact that the Nine Inch Nails mainstays are producing, the title of the album and the reminder that this is, indeed, her fourth. The singer’s social media message also included a 10-second video of a rooftop electronic billboard heralding the project.

No release date was offered, but it will apparently be arriving quickly, in the overall scale of things, on the heels of her third full-length, “Manic,” which came out on the eve of the pandemic in January 2020.

Halsey has clearly been making use of time that otherwise would have been spent on the road, as she had a world tour scheduled for 2020, then postponed to 2021 and finally canceled in January of this year.

“Safety is the priority.,” the singer tweeted in January about the tour cancellation, adding, “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

Since releasing “Manic,” Halsey has participated on singles with country singer Kelsea Ballerini (“The Other Girl”), Marshmello (“Be Kind”) and Juice WRLD (“Life’s a Mess”).

Halsey was named songwriter of the year at the recent virtual BMI Pop Music Awards.

