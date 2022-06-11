Halsey says their record label won't let them put out new song without 'viral moment on TikTok'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·4 min read

In a case of internet irony, Halsey is sounding off about not being allowed to release new music for not having a hit video on TikTok — in their own, now viral, TikTok video.

In the video, featuring what appears to be an unreleased song playing in the background, the Grammy-nominated singer shares their frustration that they can’t release “a song that I love” because their “record label won’t let me.”

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok,” Halsey’s caption reads.

The clip has already racked up nearly 8 million views on TikTok.

They continue: “Everything is marketing and they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just want to release music, man. and I deserve better (to be honest). I’m tired.”

Capitol Music Group said in a statement Monday that the label's "belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering."

"We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music," the statement concluded.

But Halsey disputed this quote in a tweet, saying it came from their old label Astralwerks, which is a member of the umbrella label Capitol Music Group. Halsey is currently signed to Capitol Records.

"This quote came from the company who believed in me from the jump. Not the company I’m wrestling with right now," Halsey wrote.

USA TODAY has reached out to Halsey’s representatives for comment.

"I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting," Halsey tweeted Sunday. "I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back."

On Monday, Halsey tweeted more about the song release impasse, saying that despite telling "the truth about what’s happening," their label has yet to give the song a release date. "if you have questions, I have answers. I have nothing to hide," they added.

This isn’t the first time Halsey has been outspoken about the pressures of having to adhere to industry protocol.

In an August interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer talked about the balancing act of navigating pregnancy as an active recording artist. Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender, in July.

“You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, ‘Hey, hi. I’m just calling to let you know, I’m pregnant. I didn’t want you to find out on Instagram. I wanted to tell you myself, personally. It’s still business as usual over here though, don’t worry,’ ” Halsey told Lowe. “My personal choice isn’t going to affect your profitability or your productivity or your assembly line. And also, in what world would you ever have to call me to tell me that you were having a baby? But I have to call you because it impacts your product.”

Halsey’s latest album, “If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the No. 6 alternative song “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halsey claims label won't release new song without viral TikTok moment

