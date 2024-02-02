Halsey and Boyfriend Avan Jogia Were Seen Kissing at the Supermarket

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

After several months of reported sightings, musical artist Halsey and actor Avan Jogia seemed to confirm their rumored relationship with an appearance in Los Angeles at a live show. The alleged couple were seen kissing, holding hands, and embracing at the show at the Cara Hotel on Monday, September 18.

Here’s everything to know about Halsey’s reported new boyfriend Avan Jogia and their relationship so far.

Who is Avan Jogia?

Most fans know Jogia from his starring turn in Nickelodeon's Victorious, but the Canadian actor has a pretty prolific creative career. Born in 1992, his first role came in 2006 in TV movie A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story. A series of smaller roles on series for the CW and Nickelodeon led to his starring turn in the 2009 film Spectacular! as Tajid.

In Victorious, he played Beck Oliver for four seasons. He has shared that his time with the network was complex, telling Teen Vogue in 2023, “I don’t look back on (Nickelodeon) fondly. But I do think it’s interesting to see just what it means to people. It’s touching, but also it’s out of your control.”

He continued, “I feel like I represent sadness for people because they can sort of look at me and be like, ‘Oh, right. I remember when I used to be young and things weren’t so complicated.’ It’s like, I represent an uncomplicated time. Sometimes I think that I have a strong desire to keep that image safe for them.”

Jogia has continued to act and branch out into directing. He directed several episodes of Last Teenagers of the Apocalypse and the 2022 short film Alex. Like Halsey, Jogia also makes music with his brother as part of the band Sanity Ivory. Their album Mixed Feelings was released in 2020. Finally, Jogia released a book in 2019 also titled Mixed Feelings.

How long have Halsey and Avan Jogia been together?

The pair were first seen in Barcelona, Spain, in June, then back in Los Angeles at the Silverlake Flea Market. Fans wrote in about sightings to gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, according to Page Six. Fans also believe he made some discreet appearances in this carousel of pictures posted by Halsey in August.

Story continues

Who else have they been romantically linked to?

Halsey recently broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Alev Aydin. The couple share a child, Ender Ridley. The musician has previously been linked to Matty Healy, Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, and Yungblud. Jogia was in a five year relationship with Zoey Deutch from 2012 to 2017, and has also been linked to Cleopatra Coleman.

They attended a Lakers game in January 2024.

On Jan. 5, 2024, Halsey and Jogia attended a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto in Los Angeles. The couple looked affectionate with one another in pictures of them sitting courtside.

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

In several photos, Jogia had his arm around the singer and they laughed and chatted together all night.

Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

In February 2024, they were seen kissing at a supermarket.

Halsey and Jogia kicked off the month of love on a high note. On February 1, the couple was spotted doing some grocery shopping at Gelson’s Markets. In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, they stopped in the store parking lot to share a kiss.

The two left the store with a brown paper bag in Jogia’s hand, with Halsey happily carrying a baby blue and pink orchid plant.

You Might Also Like